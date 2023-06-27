Label Partners

Music publishing and artist management firm PULSE MUSIC GROUP and CONCORD are launching a new label, PULSE RECORDS, headed by PULSE principals SCOTT CUTLER and JOSH ABRAHAM and Pres./Head of Creative ASHLEY CALHOUN. CONCORD and PULSE have previously partnered since 2020 in an A&R-driven joint venture; for the label, PULSE will handle A&R, creative, and marketing services while CONCORD will offer financial resources, administration, and label services, with the label distributed as part of CONCORD LABEL GROUP through UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP.

Former mtheory LLC, TIKTOK, and WARNER BROS. RECORDS marketing manager LAURYN CALDWELL will serve as SVP/Head of Marketing for the new label, while ATLANTIC RECORDS Sr. Dir. of Marketing SARA AHMED will serve as VP/Marketing. TIZITA MAKURIA has been named VP/Creative and BEL MESBAHI will be Creative Director of the label.

In a press release joint statement, CUTLER and ABRAHAM said, “We have been looking to grow our PULSE MUSIC GROUP brand into the records space for a while now. Given our background as producers and songwriters in our own right, we bring a unique perspective to working in the label space -- but we knew we had to get our footing right. Now with the 15-year success of our publishing division, a company we have built from scratch, we are surrounded by the very best in emerging talent and a highly curated roster. With PULSE RECORDS we will continue to set a very high artistic bar. In addition to launching emerging talent, we have plans to work with artists that helped to redefine genres with whom we have created very strong relationships over the years that will soon be coming out of their existing deals. There is a lot of goodwill in the community for PULSE. Our team is known to provide a creative sanctuary and a community where songwriters and recording artists can grow their careers, and with the launch of PULSE RECORDS, we are now even better positioned to achieve this for our clients. It takes the right business partners to build a business like this, and we couldn’t be happier to have the backing of CONCORD and the support and business acumen of its senior leadership team as we continue to grow PULSE MUSIC GROUP and launch PULSE RECORDS.”

CONCORD CEO BOB VALENTINE said, “SCOTT, JOSH, ASHLEY, and the team at PULSE have been a great collaborator with CONCORD in publishing some of the highest charting songs in the world. Globally recognized as one of the leading frontline creative teams and first-class incubators for culturally relevant music, PULSE MUSIC GROUP is a company that CONCORD continues to greatly admire, and we couldn’t ask for more exceptional business partners as we work to launch PULSE RECORDS.”

« see more Net News