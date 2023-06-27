Acquisition, Rebrand

TOMMY MOTTOLA and LEX BORRERO's NEON16 has acquired CRISTINA ARCAY's music marketing and social media agency ARRO MEDIA for an undisclosed price. The agency has been rebranded as AM16 AGENCY with a corporate roster including SHARK NINJA, META, ADIDAS, RED BULL, the NFL, XBOX, BACARDI, and THE LATIN GRAMMY CULTURAL FOUNDATION, and a talent roster including THALIA, TAINY, DANNA PAOLA, and JUAN LUIS GUERRA. ARCAY will remain on board as Co-President alongside NEON16 CMO GERRY ROJAS.

"We have built a growing agency that will redefine how brands connect their marketing and advertising to the Latin culture because we live it day in and day out," said BORRERO and MOTTOLA in a joint statement. "Our team has a finger on the pulse of trends, uniquely positioned to spot them before they happen, across music, television and film. Today's announcement further differentiates our capabilities from competitors and will bring an even more comprehensive offering to our clients and partners."

"Launching AM16 AGENCY represents an exhilarating new chapter in my career and the future of ARRO," said ARCAY. "As a Latina entrepreneur, being able to lead and learn alongside our new partners represents a huge opportunity to reshape the industry by championing diversity, elevating ideas and fostering cultural movements that resonate with audiences worldwide."

ROJAS added, "I feel empowered and excited to be working in a Latino-owned agency where we're reimagining how brands and artists tell their stories authentically, while raising the Latin cultural currency and creating a true, positive impact rooted in music and culture."

