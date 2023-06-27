Hedges

WARNER BROS. SVP/Corporate Business Development and Strategy IRENE HEDGES has joined ticketing and event commerce company TIXR as Chief Strategy Officer.

“Since TIXR’s inception, we’ve opened new markets with ‘frontier projects’ that continue to push the envelope, grow our offering, and move the business into new territory,” said CEO ROBERT DAVARI. “IRENE is the perfect fit to spearhead these efforts, given her extensive strategic experience as a corporate development leader at some of the most recognizable brands in the world.”

“TIXR’s growth trajectory is undeniable. I’m thrilled to be joining such an entrepreneurial team with an innovative and motivating culture,” said HEDGES. “TIXR’s organic growth and profitability are rare and unique in this competitive industry. I’m excited to apply my skill set to turbo-charging the business in creative ways and building upon TIXR’s solid foundation.”

