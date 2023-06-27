Specials

ABC AUDIO is offering affiliates three specials for the FOURTH OF JULY holiday, two music shows and an entertainment program.

The music specials include a Country show, "CMA MUSIC FEST CELEBRATION," hosted by artist CHRIS JANSON with CMA FESTIVAL memories from LUKE COMBS, LAINEY WILSON, GABBY BARRETT, and others, and a Classic Rock show, "FORTY ON THE FOURTH," hosted by ABC AUDIO's MATT WOLFE and revisiting the top albums and songs of 1983.

ABC NEWS RADIO's offering for the holiday is "PRESS PLAY" with correspondent JASON NATHANSON, looking at how Americans are having fun this SUMMER, with a visit to a new STAR TREK attraction in TICONDEROGA, NY, a video game tournament in DALLAS, and interviews with the founder of MAJOR LEAGUE PICKLEBALL, STEVE KUHN, and PREMIERE LACROSSE LEAGUE Pres. PAUL RABIL.

