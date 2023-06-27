Successful Drive

The SOCIETY OF BROADCAST ENGINEERS' annual member recruitment drive resulted in the addition of 65 individual members and three Sustaining members.

This year's drive, themed "The SBE and You: The Perfect Fit," ran from MARCH 1st to MAY 31st and offered prizes to recruiters plus discounts for recruiters on membership of $5 per new member recruited, up to $25. A grand prize of a trip to the SBE National Meeting in COLUMBUS, OH this FALL was also up for grabs, with SCRIPPS ABC affiliate KXXV-TV/WACO's RANDY LEE winning the trip.

« see more Net News