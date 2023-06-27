-
SBE Member Recruitment Drive Adds 65 New Members, 3 Sustaining Members
by Perry Michael Simon
June 27, 2023 at 8:24 AM (PT)
The SOCIETY OF BROADCAST ENGINEERS' annual member recruitment drive resulted in the addition of 65 individual members and three Sustaining members.
This year's drive, themed "The SBE and You: The Perfect Fit," ran from MARCH 1st to MAY 31st and offered prizes to recruiters plus discounts for recruiters on membership of $5 per new member recruited, up to $25. A grand prize of a trip to the SBE National Meeting in COLUMBUS, OH this FALL was also up for grabs, with SCRIPPS ABC affiliate KXXV-TV/WACO's RANDY LEE winning the trip.