Back In October

NAB SHOW NEW YORK is returning OCTOBER 24-26 to the JAVITS CENTER, and registration has opened for the annual conference, held again in co-location with the AES NEW YORK 2023 convention.

“NAB SHOW NEW YORK offers a unique touchpoint for the industry, particularly for those who live and work in NEW YORK CITY and the surrounding region,” said NAB EVP/Managing Dir. of Global Connections and Events CHRIS BROWN. “It is a perfect opportunity for content professionals to go deep with technology partners and peers to problem solve and reconnect, reevaluate and rediscover the transformative power of new technologies and existing tools. The pace of change in the industry requires an elevated and more frequent level of engagement, knowledge sharing and relationship building.”

Find out more and register here.

