New Summer Programming Announced

CMT has unveiled its upcoming summer programming slate, filled with a lineup of new and returning music specials. The lineup begins with CMT’s flagship show, CMT HOT 20, airing a live, prime time broadcast of LET FREEDOM SING!, with a set from BRAD PAISLEY and NASHVILLE’s signature fireworks display on TUESDAY, JULY 4th at 9p (CT). CMT's CODY ALAN hosts.

Later that week, CMT’s newest summertime concert series, CMT SUMMER SESSIONS, kicks off with TANYA TUCKER on FRIDAY, JULY 7th at 8p (CT), with weekly episodes to follow featuring a lineup of Country hitmakers airing every FRIDAY throughout AUGUST, featuring CHRIS JANSON, BRELAND, JORDAN DAVIS, LEE BRICE, ASHLEY McBRYDE and more.

Additionally, CMT SUMMER CAMP returns later this summer with headliner TYLER HUBBARD on FRIDAY, AUGUST 11th at 9p (CT), and weekly series CMT HOT 20 COUNTDOWN continues with new specials celebrating the show's 10th anniversary and an on-the-road episode with LUKE BRYAN. The anniversary show will include BLAKE SHELTON, DAN + SHAY, SCOTTY McCREERY and others.

All specials are available to stream next day on CMT.com. CMT SUMMER SESSIONS is also available to stream next day on the PARAMOUNT NETWORK app.

