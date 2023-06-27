Winners Announced

The recipients of Special Awards for the 16th annual ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC HONORS show have been announced by the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM). The show will take place on WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 23rd at NASHVILLE's RYMAN AUDITORIUM, hosted for the third time by four-time ACM Award winner CARLY PEARCE.

This year's honorees include artists BRELAND, KANE BROWN, HARDY, TIM McGRAW, CHRIS STAPLETON, CLINT BLACK, MARY CHARPIN CARPENTER and the late CHARLIE DANIELS and K.T. OSLIN, as well as songwriter ASHLEY GORLEY. Also being honored are industry executives CHARLIE COOK, MIKE DUNGAN, BILL MAYNE and TROY VOLLHOFFER.

Also being honored at the AUGUST show will be the ACM Studio Recording and Industry Award winners, who were announced YESTERDAY (NET NEWS 6/26). Those awards will be presented by reigning ACM New Female Artist of the Year HAILEY WHITTERS.

Following are the Special Award honorees:

ACM Triple Crown Award: CHRIS STAPLETON, who qualifies after winning ACM New Male Vocalist of the Year, ACM Male Vocalist of the Year, and ACM Entertainer of the Year.

ACM Icon Award: Recently retired UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NASHVILLE Chairman/CEO MIKE DUNGAN and TIM McGRAW will both receive the award, which is presented to a Country music artist, duo, group, or industry leader who, throughout their career, has advanced the popularity of the genre through their contributions in multiple facets of the industry. The award honors the contributions of CLIFFIE STONE, who was known for his producing work.

ACM International Award: KANE BROWN, who was chosen for his outstanding contributions to the growth of Country music throughout the world.

ACM Lift Every Voice Award: BRELAND is the recipient of the first-ever ACM Lift Every Voice Award, presented to a Country music artist, duo/group, industry leader, or affiliate/partner who plays a pivotal role in elevating underrepresented voices throughout the Country music genre, transcending demographics and geography.

ACM Lifting Lives Award: PREMIERE GLOBAL PRODUCTION COMPANY, INC. Pres./CEO TROY VOLLHOFFER has served on the boards of ACM LIFTING LIVES, the T.J. MARTELL FOUNDATION, and VANDERBUILT's CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL. This award is presented to a Country music artist, duo/group, or industry professional who is devoted to improving lives through the power of music, has a generosity of spirit, and is committed to serving others.

ACM Poet's Award: CLINT BLACK, MARY CHAPIN CARPENTER and (posthumously) K.T. OSLIN have been chosen for the award that recognizes a Country music songwriter for outstanding and longstanding musical and/or lyrical contributions throughout their career, with special consideration given to a song or songs’ impact on the culture of Country music.

ACM Service Award: CUMULUS MEDIA VP/Country and WKDF-WSM-F/NASHVILLE OM CHARLIE COOK and retired COUNTRY RADIO BROADCASTERS, INC. Executive Dir. and former record label executive and radio programmer BILL MAYNE will each receive this award, which recognizes years of dedication and service to the ACM.

ACM Spirit Award: CHARLIE DANIELS posthumously will receive the award that is presented to a singer-songwriter who is continuing the legacy of Country music legend MERLE HAGGARD by following his/her own path, crafting great songs, and epitomizing HAGGARD’s spirit through genuine performances and great storytelling.

ACM Artist-Songwriter Of The Year: HARDY, as previously announced, takes the award that is presented to an individual known both as an artist and a songwriter, selected by a professional panel of judges whose members are composed of songwriters, publishers, producers and performing rights organization (PRO) representatives.

ACM Songwriter of the Year: ASHLEY GORLEY is the previously announced winner of the award that recognizes an individual known predominately as a songwriter, selected by a professional panel of judges composed of songwriters, publishers, producers and performing rights organization (PRO) representatives.

ACM Special Awards Committee Chair and artist manager KERRI EDWARDS said, "This year’s ACM Special Award honorees have made a tremendous impact on the music we know and love, from icons and veteran executives who have shaped and steered the industry for years, to newer artists making a splash and welcoming fresh audiences into the community, and I am so excited about celebrating them in AUGUST at what is always one of the best nights of the year. I’d like to thank our committee members for their invaluable participation and contributions in selecting this year’s exceptionally worthy class of honorees and offer my congratulations to all of the recipients."

