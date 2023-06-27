Cocker (Photo: 0037729165/Shutterstock.com)

MUSICBUSINESS WORLDWIDE is reporting that the JOE COCKER ESTATE has entered into a deal with IRVIING AZOFF's ICONIC ARTISTS GROUP which allows them to “acquire, develop and expand COCKER’s rich musical legacy to new generations”. Iconic has purchased JOE COCKER’s music intellectual property assets, including his interest in his sound recordings, compositions, and his name, image, and likeness.

COCKER's musical career lasted more than fifty years and he is best known for his rendition of the BEATLES’ original "With a Little Help from My Friends," which became known as the theme song for the late 1980s American TV series THE WONDER YEARS. COCKER’s best-selling track was the U.S. #1 "Up Where We Belong," a duet with JENNIFER WARNES for the movie AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN. He released a total of 22 studio albums over his 43-year recording career.

