Now Part Of Paramount

The "MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE" podcast "LIGHT THE FUSE" is joining PARAMOUNT AUDIO for its new season, debuting JULY 11th, just in time for the release the next day of the TOM CRUISE movie franchise's next installment, "MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE -- DEAD RECKONING PART ONE." The weekly show is hosted by filmmaker CHARLES HOOD and THE WRAP journalist DREW TAYLOR and will launch its new season with CRUISE and writer-director-producer CHRISTOPHER MCQUARRIE as the first guests. Many of the movies' stars, including HAYLEY ATWELL, SIMON PEGG, REBECCA FERGUSON, VANESSA KIRBY, ESAI MORALES, POM KLEMENTIEFF, SHEA WHIGHAM, and GREG TARZAN DAVIS, will be guesting on future episodes, taking advantage of the show now being under the umbrella of the PARAMOUNT studio.

In a press release, a joint statement from HOOD and TAYLOR read, “Since starting the podcast we’ve had our eye on the seemingly impossible mission of transitioning to the official MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE podcast. We are so thrilled to have accomplished that mission and to now officially be a part of the IMF, er, PARAMOUNT GLOBAL PODCAST NETWORK. We can’t wait to take the show to new heights for those that have always listened and to welcome all of the listeners who will be discovering it for the first time. We hope they choose to accept it.”

