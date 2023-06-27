Supporting Trade Workers And Suppliers

NRG's KFMW (ROCK108)/CEDAR RAPIDS-WATERLOO is partnering with Eastern IOWA’s BUILT BY PROS organization to support skilled trade workers and suppliers. Twice a month through SEPTEMBER, ROCK108 will go to a designated job site and brings lunch for the workers. Each “Lunchbox Heroes” event draws attention to opportunities for employment and apprenticeships in the skilled trades.

Each event includes live broadcasts featuring ROCK108 personalities including afternoon host NED and morning host BRIAN MARSHALL. Data indicates skilled trade vacancies are the hardest to fill in the U.S., making exposure of the jobs to a wide audience, such as through the “Lunchbox Heroes” broadcasts—important.

BUILT BY PROS is a group of unions, firms, and professionals living and working in Eastern IOWA, boasting more than 15,000 people with a salary impact of more than $750 million annually.

NRG IOWA Market Manager ALLYSON HILLMAN said, “It’s a perfect synergy between our audience and the trade craftspeople of Eastern IOWA. These are the people who build our offices, manufacturing plants, churches and schools—literally, the things our audience relies on every day.”

