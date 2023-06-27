Holiday Special

SUPERADIO is offering RETRO COUNTRY USA's - FLAG WAVIN' FOURTH special for the FOURTH OF JULY holiday. Hosted by BIG STEVE KELLEY, the special consists of two hours of patriotic Country music to celebrate AMERICA and kick off the SUMMER season.

The special will include songs from CARRIE UNDERWOOD, HANK WILLIAMS JR, TOBY KEITH, LEE GREENWOOD, TRISHA YEARWOOD, GARTH BROOKS and more.

To check on availability in your market, contact SUPERADIO's KIMBERLY SAWYER at ksawyer@superadio.com, JULIE BELL at julie@superadio.com or RAPHAEL GEORGE at raphael@superadio.com.

