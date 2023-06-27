Fine

The FCC has proposed fining WIN RADIO BROADCASTING CORP. $7,500 for installing the wrong antenna when constructing W232DE/POTOMAC, MD.

WIN moved the translator to POTOMAC (just outside WASHINGTON, DC) from NEW TRIPOLI, PA (then W257BW) to rebroadcast Spanish Hits WCTN-A (AUTENTICA 950 AM)/POTOMAC-CABIN JOHN, MD, but built it with a different antenna from that specified in its application due to the specified antenna being too large for the existing tower. HISTORIC TAKOMA, INC., licensee of co-channel low power FM WOWD-LP/TAKOMA PARK, MD, first complained of interference in a challenge to WIN's 2017 license application, rendered moot when WIN's application was dismissed and the translator was turned off. TAKOMA then filed a request to delete the translator from the FCC database, but WIN filed a new license application and TAKOMA objected; WIN later filed to change the translator's frequency, for which it has until OCTOBER 2025 to build.

In its ruling, the COMMISSION said that WIN's violations did not qualify for automatic expiration of the station's permit but that a fine would be appropriate.

