Wallen (Photo: Ryan Smith)

MORGAN WALLEN's "Everything I Love" (BIG LOUD/MERCURY/REPUBLIC) is the most added single at Country radio this week, debuting on 75 stations, and moving from 73-58 on the MEDIABASE Country chart. The song, which interpolates a portion of THE ALLMAN BROTHERS' "Midnight Rider," was written by WALLEN, ASHLEY GORLEY, ERNEST K. SMITH and RYAN VOJTESAK.

BRETT YOUNG's "Dance With You" (BMLG RECORDS) and DIERKS BENTLEY's "Something Real" (CAPITOL NASHVILLE) tie for the week's second most added song, each starting with 45 stations. DILLON CARMICHAEL's "Drinkin' Problems" (RISER HOUSE) debuts with 30 stations.

