THE NEAL AGENCY (TNA), a NASHVILLE-based boutique talent agency, has named RYAN BEUSCHEL as head of business development. The MICHIGAN native began his career as an intern at UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP, before rising to UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP A&R Manager. He also had stops at ASCAP and, most recently, as VP/A&R at WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC.

At TNA, BEUSCHEL will aid in the development of the artist roster, which includes ERNEST, RILEY GREEN, HARDY, CHASE RICE, NATE SMITH, MORGAN WALLEN, BAILEY ZIMMERMAN and others.

TNA founder and co-head AUSTIN NEAL said, “RYAN has been a close friend of mine for many years. He carries the same entrepreneurial spirit and artist first mentality that aligns with the core values of our company. We are very fortunate to add another great leadership team member to the company.”

BRUSCHEL said, “It’s truly incredible to see what AUSTIN, [co-head and agent] ADI [SHARMA], and the entire TNA team has built in such a short period of time. Their approach and vision of supporting artists and executives alike is one I am completely aligned with. I couldn’t be more excited to join this superstar company and its impeccable client roster.”

