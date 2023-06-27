P!nk (Photo: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com)

During her concerts, singer P!NK is often the recipient of gifts showered on her by fans, including flowers and stuffed animals. However, human remains may be a first.

As she was singing “Just Like A Pill” at her BST HYDE PARK show in LONDON, a fan tossed a plastic bag on stage by P!NK, who is seen on INSTAGRAM carefully picking up the bag, only to realize it contained the ashes of human remains.

In a video taken during the concert, P!NK stops singing as the music continues to play, and asks the fan who tossed the bag, “Is this your mom? ... I don’t know how I feel about this,” then places the bag back down on the stage behind a speaker and continues to finish the song.

You can watch P!NK’s reaction and read more from the UK’s INDEPENDENT here.

The incident involving P!NK comes one week after singer BEBE REXHA was struck above her eye after a fan threw a cell phone at her, knocking her to the stage and requiring the singer to receive stitches. The accused phone thrower was arrested (NET NEWS 6/20).

