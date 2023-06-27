New

SHONDA RHIMES' SHONDALAND AUDIO and iHEARTPODCASTS' latest podcast is all about baking, cooking, and memories of favorite meals past. Baker BRYAN FORD hosts "THE FLAKY BISCUIT PODCAST," a weekly podcast debuting TODAY (6/27), with FORD cooking or baking celebrity guests' most memorable or nostalgic meal in an attempt to trigger memories with smells, tastes, and sounds (the "PROUST effect").

Guests will include JENNA FISCHER, ADAM SHAPIRO, TRISTAN MACK WILDS, DANIELE UDITI, ANDRE MACK, and PRIYA KRISHNA; recipes for the meals featured on the podcasts will be available here.

