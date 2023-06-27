New Network Affiliation

iHEARTMEDIA Sports KTZN-A (550 THE ZONE)/ANCHORAGE, AK has dropped ESPN RADIO and added FOX SPORTS RADIO as FOX SPORTS 550 -- THE ZONE. The station is carrying FSR around the clock.

“FOX SPORTS 550 – THE ZONE is very excited to be a part of the FOX SPORTS family, all day, every day,” said iHEARTMEDIA ANCHORAGE SVP/Programming MARK MURPHY. “It’s great to have the biggest names in sports talk radio like DAN PATRICK and COLIN COWHERD jump start the day, followed by an impressive lineup that will keep listeners engaged 24/7!”

« see more Net News