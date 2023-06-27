Hager & Falls

WONDERFUL NEWS RADIO Contemporary Christian WNFR (90.7 HOPE FM)/Port Huron, MI will add a new show to its lineup. "Afternoons with BRETT & EMMA" will start MONDAY (7/10) with current PM Drive host BRETT HAGER and EMMA FALLS. FALLS has been doing a SUNDAY morning shift for almost a year and other content creation responsibilities since FEBRUARY, 2022.

The duo launched a weekly podcast called, "The Good Co. Podcast," where the chemistry began and developed.



HAGER said, “I am crazy excited to share this space with someone as eager to love on our listeners as EMMA is! There has already been awesome engagement on the afternoon commute, and this will only deepen that! EMMA will bring a different sense of depth, and color to the show. I am excited to see how GOD uses this show in the lives of our listeners!”



“I’m excited to join an already successful show and hopefully be a part of connecting even more with our amazing audience," FALLS added. "I’m super grateful for the opportunity to be a part of this team!”



Executive Director BRIAN SMITH commented, “BRETT and EMMA are great communicators with built in chemistry. Their love for people and radio is something we get to see everyday, now our listeners will hear it. I’m proud of the work that they have both put in to make the very best of this opportunity. Our entire team is excited for them.”

« see more Net News