Expanding Their Catalog

Music rights investment company BEAT MUSIC FUND announced that it has added the catalog of CHOCOLATE PUMA, the duo consisting of producers RENE TER HORST and GASTON STEENKIST (aka DJ ZKI & DOBRE), which includes the releases from 1993-2011 of RENE ET GASTON, KLATSCH, The GOODMEN, and RIVA.

BEAT MUSIC FUND also announced it is now partnering with NEW YORK-based dance label KING STREET SOUNDS, with new releases under ARMADA MUSIC.

