Byars

NRG MEDIA has hired KEELY BYARS as GM for its seven-station OMAHA group, including KOZN-A (1620 THE ZONE), Hot AC KQKQ (SWEET 98.5), Adult Hits KOOO (101.9 THE KEG), Top 40/Rhythmic KOPW (POWER 106.9), News-Talk KOIL-A, Regional Mexican KMMQ-A/F (LA NUEVA 99.5/1020-AM), and Sports KZOT-A (1180 THE ZONE).

NRG MEDIA COO JIM SMITH said, “BYARS is an energetic leader with a broad base of experience in media, digital innovation, content development, and operations. She is a native NEBRASKAN who is passionate about local media and the OMAHA community. BYARS understands our commitment to excellence, and we are thrilled to have her join our talented team in OMAHA.”

BYARS said, “Radio has such a positive impact on so many of our listener’s lives, the local businesses we serve, and the community partnerships we form. Joining the team at the radio stations that I grew up listening to is such an honor to me and I am excited to build upon the stations’ legacies.”

