Charese Fruge, Mehgan Sapphire

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH” column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE' chats with MEHGAN SAPPHIRE, “Sapphire's Earplay” Podcaster, and Traffic Reporter for BLACK INFORMATION NETWORK (BIN) and iHEARTMEDIA.

Looking back at her career path, SAPPHIRE said, “For fifteen years now, I’ve faced racism, sexism, homophobia, all because I refuse to live in the closet. Some of my early radio work was in the adult industry, and I’ve continued to be an advocate of sexual education and LGBTQ+ issues, and that makes some people uncomfortable, but I refuse to be ashamed of my career choices. I’m certainly not the first.”

Every week, ALL ACCESS' CHARESE FRUGE' puts the focus on one of the many women making it happen in our many related businesses. This week, find out about MEHGAN SAPPHIRE.

