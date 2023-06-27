'The Bear" Meets R.E.M.

Alt-rock pioneers R.E.M. and the team behind FX’s series, "The Bear," have partnered to release a full-length music video for “Strange Currencies (Remix)," combining footage from the band’s "Road Movie" (documenting their 1995 tour), plus exclusive clips and behind-the-scenes footage from the second season of the critically acclaimed series, which premiered JUNE 22nd on HULY. The remix, which first appeared on 2019’s "Monster (25th Anniversary Edition)," found the band’s longtime producer SCOTTLITT revisiting the bestselling 1994 album, offering a fresh perspective on each track.

On MAY 15th, “Strange Currencies (Remix)” was featured prominently in the official trailer for the second and latest season, which follows the cast's attempts toas turn their grimy sandwich joint into a next-level restaurant. Multiple iterations of “Strange Currencies” will appear throughout the season, including the original 1994 mix, the 2019 remix, as well as a never-before-heard demo of the song, which will be exclusive to the show. Additionally, a “Strange Currencies” digital single featuring a live version captured in 1995 and on 1996’s "Road Movie," along with the remastered album version and the 2019 remix, debuted on digital platforms this past FRIDAY (6/23).

During its first season, "The Bear" spotlighted several other R.E.M. tracks, including “Oh My Heart” (off 2011’s "Collapse Into Now") which closed out Episode 3, while the Season 2 finale will feature “Half a World Away” (off 1991’s "Out Of Time"). The placements can be attributed in part to the show’s creator, CHRISTOPHER STORER, and Executive Producer JOSH SENIOR, both longtime R.E.M. fans.

Said R.E.M. frontman MICHAEL STIPE, who counts himself on of the show's biggest fans. "'The Bear' is hands down my favorite show of last year – I cannot wait to dive into episodes for Season 2. Having incorporated R.E.M. songs into their universe makes it even sweeter. The best people at any party are always in the kitchen!”

Added bassist MIKE MILLS, “I’m so glad 'The Bear' exists. It has become one of my favorite TV shows, and I can’t wait to watch more of it.”

Released as the third single from "Monster" in 1995, “Strange Currencies” follows a lovelorn protagonist who yearns to win over a mysterious crush. The soulful song was a Top 10 hit in the UK, a Top 20 hit in CANADA and peaked at #8 on BILLBOARD’s Mainstream Rock chart.

CRAFT RECORDINGS continues to celebrate the band’s enduring legacy through vinyl reissues of the long-out-of-print albums "Reveal" (2001) and "Accelerate" (2008), both arriving AUGUST 25th.

