Needs New Morning Show Host

SAGA COMMUNICATIONS' 5 STAR MEDIA Country WVVR (BEAVER 100.3 FM)/CLARKSVILLE, TN-HOPKINSVILLE, KY's new PD, CHAD HERITAGE, is looking for a morning co-host to join MONICA on the air. The 100,000-watt, heritage radio station is in a community MONEY magazine named “The Best Place to Live” in 2019. It's home to FORT CAMPBELL and the legendary 101st AIRBORNE DIVISION.

"This is a community that loves its country music," said HERITAGE, encouraging applicants "who want to work for a company team that values local programming and is dedicated to serving its communities."

Qualified candidates should have at least three years of full-time experience in Country or AC. Great energy, enthusiasm and a team player mentality are musts. The successful candidate will be on air, participate in promotions, handle digital and make appearances in person. Applicants must be ready to be on camera, in front of listeners, and to be a dedicated ambassador for the station.

Interested candidates should send resume and show audio to cheritage@5starradio.com. SAGA is an equal-opportunity employer.

