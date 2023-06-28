Arrives Today

LAURENE POWELL JOBS' EMERSON COLLECTIVE is releasing a five-episode podcast taking a positive view of artificial intelligence. "TECHNICALLY OPTIMISTIC" is hosted by EMERSON CTO and former TWITTER and UBER engineering chief RAFFI KRIKORIAN and is debuting TODAY.

"I believe that when technology is used strategically and intentionally, it can have a powerful positive impact on people's lives," said KRIKORIAN. "The TECHNICALLY OPTIMISTIC series has two goals: to help people understand the nuances of the AI world, and to hopefully nudge the AI world in the direction of positive societal impact. These are promising new technologies, and there could be large-scale societal implications -- we need to both boldly reap the promises while installing guardrails to mitigate the downsides."

