Accelerator

WARNER MUSIC GROUP is partnering with POLYGON LABS in a Web3-based music accelerator program supporting developers with music-related projects and dApps (decentralized applications) on the POLYGON blockchain network. Applications to participate in the program are being accepted starting TODAY; selected projects will receive funding from both WMG and POLYGON.

“WMG is focused on enabling its artists and songwriters to build, activate, engage, and monetize their communities in this next era of music creation and consumption,” said WMG Chief Digital Officer and EVP/Business Development OANA RUXANDRA. “Through this partnership with POLYGON LABS, we look forward to actively supporting the people, protocols, and platforms that are pushing boundaries and helping WMG to reimagine how we use technologies to create, share, and experience music.”

"We're delighted to join forces with WMG in our shared mission to bolster creativity and enterprise in music through new technology," said POLYGON LABS Pres. RYAN WYATT. "By supporting companies and entrepreneurs at the intersection of Web3 and music, we aim to encourage a new era of innovation for the music industry."

« see more Net News