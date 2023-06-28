-
New Wondery Podcast Offers Advice On Dealing With Worst-Case Scenarios
by Perry Michael Simon
June 28, 2023 at 6:44 AM (PT)
Comedian ANTHONY ATAMANUIK is the host of a new weekly comedy podcast from WONDERY offering advice on how to cope with and survive worst-case scenarios.
"DON'T PANIC" debuts on the premium WONDERY+ platform on JULY 3rd and on other podcast platforms JULY 10th, with ad-free versions available for AMAZON PRIME members on AMAZON MUSIC.