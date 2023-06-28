Taylor

With MAC EDWARDS focusing on the company's CHARLOTTE cluster, BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP has promoted DETROIT cluster Dir./Sales PATTI TAYLOR to VP/Market Manager for DETROIT, including Active Rock WRIF, Classic Rock WCSX, Classic Hip Hop WMGC (105.1 THE BOUNCE), R&B WDMK (105.9 KISS FM), Gospel WDMK-HD2-WMGC-HD2-W252BX-W260CB (DETROIT PRAISE NETWORK), and Sports WCSX-HD2-W228CJ-W256EA (ROAR).

“PATTI is the perfect choice to lead our DETROIT-based radio properties,” said COO/EVP BRIAN BEASLEY. “She has done a great job and is highly respected by her team, clients and peers. We look forward to her taking the cluster to the level.”

“I am truly honored and excited to be given the opportunity to lead this incredible DETROIT team,” said TAYLOR. “We have some of the best-in-class products and people here at BEASLEY DETROIT, and I am looking forward to working side by side with them to serve our great community of listeners and advertisers. I know I have some big shoes to fill, but I am passionate and willing to do what it takes to achieve continued growth and success in DETROIT.”

