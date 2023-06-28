Sarno (Photo: Ford Fairchild)

NASHVILLE publishing, management, and artist development firm SMACKSONGS has promoted SAM SARNO to Creative Dir. SARNO joined the SMACKSONGS publishing team in 2019 as Catalog Mgr., was promoted to Creative Coord. later that year, and rose to Creative Mgr. in 2021. Her new role will include signing and developing new talent and generating opportunities for the SMACKSONGS roster of more than 20 writers.

SMACKSONGS VP/Publishing LEE KRABEL said, "SAM has proven herself to be one of the best young publishers in town over the last few years. Her passion for her writers and for SMACK is second to none. SAM has earned every bit of this promotion, and we can’t wait to see what else she can accomplish."

"The culture that SMACK has cultivated is very special, and our incredible roster of writers makes each day fulfilling," said SARNO. "Working alongside LEE, [Chief Creative Officer] ROBIN [PALMER], and the rest of the team has taught me so much about how to be the best advocate for my writers I can be. I’m beyond grateful to get to come to work each day and excited to see what we can accomplish from here."

