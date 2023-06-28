Loveless (Photo: Joseph Anthony)

The COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM in downtown NASHVILLE will trace the life and career of PATTY LOVELESS in a new exhibition, “PATTY LOVELESS: No Trouble with the Truth." Timed to coincide with her OCTOBER induction into the HALL OF FAME (NET NEWS 4/3), the exhibit will be open from AUGUST 23rd through OCTOBER 2024, and is included with museum admission.

The exhibit will include stage wear, tour memorabilia, manuscripts, set lists, instruments, photographs, videos, posters, advertising pamphlets and more. The KENTUCKY native will support the opening with a conversation and acoustic performance on SATURDAY AUGUST 26th at 2:30 (CT) in the museum's CMA THEATER.

COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM CEO KYLE YOUNG said, "PATTY LOVELESS achieved lasting success by merging traditional country music styles with a modern sensibility in her song choices and musical arrangements. As one of Country music’s most accomplished song interpreters with immense vocal power, she has remained focused on conveying deep emotion through her lyrics and recordings, and her influence resonates throughout today’s generation of Country artists."

