Rep Deal With AdvertiseCast

LEO LAPORTE's TWiT.tv (THIS WEEK IN TECH) podcast network has signed up with LIBSYN's ADVERTISECAST for advertising sales representation.

“We are thrilled to be chosen as a trusted advertising partner by TWiT.tv, a pioneering force in technology news podcasts,” said ADVERTISECAST Chief Innovation Officer and Head of Publisher Relations TREVR SMITHLIN. “TWiT.tv's commitment to delivering high-quality, informative, and engaging tech content aligns with our mission of connecting advertisers with premium podcast inventory. We look forward to providing TWiT.tv's growing tech-savvy audience with impactful and relevant ads that enhances their listening experience while supporting the growth of their favorite shows.”

TWIT.tv CEO LISA LAPORTE added, “We’re impressed with LIBSYN ADVERTISECAST’s premium host-read expertise and programmatic advertising capabilities. Throughout our pilot phase, they’ve consistently demonstrated a higher fill rate, making them an invaluable partner for our next phase of podcast monetization and audience growth.”

