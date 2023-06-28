Katz

AUDACY News-Talk WRVA-A-W241AP/RICHMOND afternoon host JEFF KATZ has signed a contract extension. KATZ has been hosting afternoons at WRVA for ten years.

SVP/Market Mgr. BENNETT ZIER said, "JEFF is a great citizen of VIRGINIA and continues to be an important part of the WRVA family."

"During the past decade, I've absolutely fallen in love with the people of CENTRAL VIRGINIA," said KATZ. "This community has been so welcoming to my family and I cherish having the chance to help out a bit by serving as an advocate for special needs kids, saluting our law enforcement officers and sharing vital news and information."

« see more Net News