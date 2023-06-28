Honorees Announced

Members of the HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME Class of 2024 were announced on MONDAY (6/26) by HOLLYWOOD CHAMBER OF COMMERCE Pres./CEO STEVE NISSEN and KOST/LOST ANGELES air personality ELLEN K, who is both a member of the WALK OF FAME, and Chair of its selection panel (NET NEWS 6/23).

This year's nominees in the "Recording" category are: GLEN BALLARD, TONI BRAXTON, DEF LEPPARD, CHARLES FOX, SAMMY HAGAR, BRANDY NORWOOD, DARIUS RUCKER, GWEN STEFANI, and ANDRE "DR. DRE" YOUNG, as well as OTIS REDDING in the "Posthumous" category. Among the media personalities to be honored with a star are radio's ANGIE MARTINEZ and television host MARIO LOPEZ.

The honorees were chosen at a meeting held on JUNE 16th from among hundreds of nominations, and ratified by the HOLLYWOOD CHAMBER’s Board of Directors on JUNE 21st. Dates have not yet been scheduled for these star ceremonies. Click here for the full list of honorees.

« see more Net News