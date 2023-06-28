Flip

GRAY RADIO Gospel WAAW (SHOUT 94.7 FM)/WILLISTON, SC-AUGUSTA, GA will flip to Sports using the FOX SPORTS RADIO lineup as "FOX SPORTS RADIO 94.7 FM AUGUSTA" on MONDAY (7/3). The station will carry FSR around the clock other than breaking for play-by-play.

“WAAW is extremely excited to bring FOX SPORTS to local AUGUSTA sports fans,” said GRAY RADIO, LLC Pres./CEO TONY GRAY. “We’re confident that the home of the MASTERS TOURNAMENT will embrace the station’s new format.”

