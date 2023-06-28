Siew (Photo: instagram.com/polarisaus/)

The AUSTRALIAN metalcore rockers POLARIS confirmed the death of their guitarist RYAN SIEW at the age of 26 on JUNE 19TH via an INSTAGRAM post.

The post said in part, "It is with shattered hearts & the deepest sorrow that we tell you our dear brother and bandmate RYAN SIEW passed away on the morning of MONDAY JUNE 19. He was 26 years old, and for 10 incredible years he was our best friend and artistic soulmate. Those years will never be enough."

POLARIS, who are set to release their latest album, “Fatalism,” on SEPTEMBER 1st, were on a promotional EUROPEAN tour, but last week announced they were canceling all outstanding tour dates “due to a serious personal crisis in our family.”

Read the entire INSTAGRAM post here.

