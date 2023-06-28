Janson (Photo: D. Haney)

ANTHEM ENTERTAINMENT has extended its publishing deal with BMLG/HARPTH 60 RECORDS artist CHRIS JANSON. The relationship dates back to 2016, and the announcement comes on the heels of JANSON's latest album release, THE OUTLAW SIDE OF ME, which includes his current single, "All I Need Is You."

ANTHEM MUSIC PUBLISHING NASHVILLE Pres. GILES GODARD said, "We are excited to continue and expand our co-publishing venture with CHRIS JANSON. He is truly an amazing and innovative writer who knows how to reach his audience by keeping it real and telling the truth with every lyric and every melody. We look forward to celebrating many more hits together."

ANTHEM NASHVILLE VP/Creative NOAH DEWEY added, "CHRIS JANSON is the real deal, period. He's the quintessential Country artist and one of the best entertainers in the business. It's a privilege to work with him and his wife, KELLY, on our continuing partnership at ANTHEM ENTERTAINMENT."

