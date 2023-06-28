$1.5 Million Raised

COX MEDIA GROUP (CMG) TULSA Hot AC KRAV (MIX 96.5) and Country KWEN (K95.5) partnered with ST. JUDE CHILDREN’S RESEARCH HOSPITAL on the 2023 ST. JUDE DREAM HOME GIVEAWAY. The winner was announced on SUNDAY (6/25) during a live broadcast with local TV affiliate FOX 23. The three-month-long campaign raised $1.5 million to further the hospital's mission of curing childhood cancers and other catastrophic diseases.

The fundraiser launched on MARCH 25th with the goal of breaking records and selling 15,000 tickets. Each of the tickets went into a drawing to win a home built by SHAW HOMES in the STONE CANYON division in OWASSO,OK. MIX 96.5 and K95.5 helped to push ticket sales through on-air sell-a-thons, promotion, early access tours to the home, and live, on-site broadcasts. K95.5 supplied an early bird prize for the campaign with a flyaway to see GEORGE STRAIT with CHRIS STAPLETON in TAMPA, FL

This marks the 17th year COX MEDIA GROUP TULSA has partnered with ST. JUDE on the campaign. It has raised nearly $13 million for the organization during that time.

CMG TULSA GM MARK SHECTERLE said, “SUNDAY was a celebration for our stations as we commemorated raising so much money with our listeners, and it was a symbolic handoff of the funds to the researchers who will hopefully use it to advance treatments for children."

