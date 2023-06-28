New Affiliates Covering Vero Beach, Fort Pierce

FLORIDA's TREASURE COAST has new affiliates for the MIAMI DOLPHINS radio network, with iHEARTMEDIA TREASURE COAST signing up to carry the FINS' game coverage on Country WAVW (WAVE 92.7)/STUART and Talk WCZR (REAL RADIO 101.7)/VERO BEACH under a multi-year deal.

The TREASURE COAST -- the stretch of the FLORIDA coast between the WEST PALM BEACH and MELBOURNE-COCOA markets -- previously heard DOLPHINS broadcasts on GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WUUB (ESPN 106.3)/WEST PALM BEACH and PORT ST. LUCIE BROADCASTERS News-Talk WPSL-A/PORT ST. LUCIE.

“We are honored to be the new TREASURE COAST home of the MIAMI DOLPHINS,” said iHEARTMEDIA SPORTS Pres. KEVIN LEGRETT. “The MIAMI DOLPHINS are the premiere sports team in the area, and we are excited to use our scale and reach to bring the passion and love for the game to more fans in additional markets.”

iHEARTMEDIA WEST PALM BEACH and TREASURE COAST Market Pres. MARK McCAULEY said, "iHEARTMEDIA TREASURE COAST is excited to provide DOLPHINS fans all across MARTIN, ST. LUCIE and INDIAN RIVER counties, great game day coverage and other DOLPHINS programming."

The DOLPHINS will be heard on a network headed by new flagships iHEARTMEDIA Sports WINZ-A and Classic Rock WBGG (BIG 105.9)/MIAMI this season.

