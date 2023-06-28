Keith at his recent charity Golf Classic

More than a year and a half into his battle with stomach cancer, Country star TOBY KEITH is saying he hopes to resume touring before the end of the year if he's able to sustain enough energy for a full-length show. In an interview with THE OKLAHOMAN early this month, the 61-year-old singer/songwriter said, "I'm feeling pretty good. Basically, everything is in a real positive trend."

KEITH revealed his cancer diagnosis in a social media post last JUNE (NET NEWS 6/12/22), saying he'd been diagnosed in the FALL of 2021, and that his treatment had included chemotherapy, radiation and surgery. In making the announcement, he also pressed pause on the 2022 leg of his “Country Comes To Town Tour,” which was to have kicked off last JUNE. In the recent OKLAHOMAN interview, he said he is still undergoing chemo, as well as immunotherapy treatment, and that his tumor has shrunk by a third.

As for resuming touring, he said, "I've got more wind, and I'm thinking about bringing the band in and setting up, playing two or three days somewhere just to see if I can get through two hours." If so, he hopes to hit the road this FALL.

"All I gotta do is see if I can get through two or three nights of work and get a little break in this chemo, and we'll go back to work," he told the newspaper. "I'm ready. That's living."

