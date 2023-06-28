Satellite Audio Coverage

SIRIUSXM's coverage of the MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL ALL-STAR GAME in SEATTLE will include the game broadcast on JULY 11th via ESPN RADIO, plus the exclusive broadcast of the SIRIUSXM ALL-STAR FUTURES GAME on JULY 8th, airing at 7p (ET) on SIRIUSXM MLB NETWORK RADIO with MIKE FERRIN and JIM DUQUETTE calling the game and JIM BOWDEN and GRANT PAULSEN interviewing players; coverage of the MLB DRAFT on JULY 9th at 7p (ET) with BOWDEN, DUQUETTE, FERRIN, and PAULSEN; and ESPN's broadcast of the HOME RUN DERBY at 8p (ET) JULY 10th.

In addition, a pair of SIRIUSXM SPORTS podcasts will be in SEATTLE for ALL-STAR WEEK, including @CespedesBBQ's JAKE MINTZ and JORDAN SHUSTERMAN's "BASEBALL BAR-B-CAST" and the NEGRO LEAGUES BASEBALL MUSEUM's "BLACK DIAMONDS."

