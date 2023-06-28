Menconi

AUDACY News KCBS-A-KFRC-F/SAN FRANCISCO reporter KEITH MENCONI has joined the SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE as Producer of the paper's "FIFTH & MISSION" podcast.

MENCONI had been with KCBS for five years, reporting and hosting the weekly "KCBS IN DEPTH." He started his career as an intern at crosstown KQED INC. News-Talk KQED-F in 2012 before moving to TAIWAN to work as an English teacher and reporter/anchor at ICRT radio.

