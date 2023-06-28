MC Media's Fruge'

Forty percent of the U.S. food supply is wasted every year. MUSICALLY FED is a non-profit group which has partnered with artists like U2, THE ROLLING STONES, KENNY CHESNEY, FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE, FLEETWOOD MAC and more to donate unused backstage meals to community organizations that feed people facing homelessness, hunger and food insecurity. You won't believe what they are capable of.

They truly are "The Bigger Picture." In this week's column, MC MEDIA's CHARESE FRUGE' explores how the magic all works and the benefit of volunteering with MUSICALLY FED in your city. You get a behind the scenes look at where major artists and their crews dine, what’s on their riders and whether or not they want green M&Ms only. And you get a behind the scenes look at events as high end as the GRAMMYs. Music feeds the soul, MUSICALLY FED feeds the hungry. Click here to read more.





