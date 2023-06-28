Noory

"COAST TO COAST AM" is available once again to Canadian radio stations after a three-year hiatus, with ORBYT MEDIA handling syndication duties for the GEORGE NOORY-hosted show in CANADA. The show, distributed by PREMIERE NETWORKS in the U.S., has been added at BELL MEDIA News-Talk CKLW-A/WINDSOR, ON.

“It's great to be back on CKLW --The Big 8,” said NOORY. “What's even cooler is that this was the first radio station I applied to work at when I was 21 years old living in DETROIT. I’m looking forward to working with the team at ORBYT MEDIA to expand COAST TO COAST AM across CANADA!”

“We’re proud to have COAST TO COAST AM back in our lineup of best-in-class programming,” added ORBYT MEDIA Sr. Specialist/Affiliates and Content JENNIFER MORRISON. “This show has a fan base like none other and is sure to light up listeners’ overnights.”

