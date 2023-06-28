-
Alena Joyiens Promoted To Sr. AE At Shore Fire Media
by Jeff McKay
June 29, 2023 at 1:20 AM (PT)
BROOKLYN, NY-based SHORE FIRE MEDIA has promoted ALENA JOYIENS from Account Executive to Senior Account Executive.
SHORE FIRE MEDIA SVP REBECCA SHAPIRO said, “ALENA's promotion to Senior Account Executive is a testament to her excellent performance and deep understanding of her clients' needs. Known for her natural rapport with co-workers and clients, JOYIENS has served as a thoughtful mentor to her junior staffers. I know she’ll excel in her new role.”