Longtime SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA PUBLIC RADIO News-Talk KPCC (LAist 89.3)/PASADENA-LOS ANGELES host JOHN HORN has exited the station after nine years.

HORN, who wrote for the LOS ANGELES TIMES, NEWSWEEK, PREMIERE MAGAZINE, the AP, and the ORANGE COUNTY REGISTER before joining KPCC in 2014 as host of its entertainment news shows, tweeted the announcement TUESDAY (6/27) and posted the news on LINKEDIN, saying there that he has "decided to leave the station for destinations unknown. My last day was JUNE 9. I am not retiring, and am eager to keep working doing whatever wherever."

