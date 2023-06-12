Bones

Nationally syndicated radio host and television personality BOBBY BONES has added additional dates to his previously announced "Comedically Inspirational On Tour" (NET NEWS 6/20). A show in TULSA has been added to the schedule, and second shows will now take place in three of the tour's eight cities, WICHITA, TAMPA and NASHVILLE.

The tour kicks off JULY 22nd with a sold-out show in NASHVILLE. Presale for the additional dates in WICHITA, TAMPA and NASHVILLE is now open; presale for the TULSA show starts TOMORROW (6/29). Public on sale begins this FRIDAY, JUNE 30th.

VIP tickets will be available for purchase, and will include access to sound check, a Q&A session, meet and greet, and photo opportunity with BONES. A portion of each ticket sold will benefit WAGS & WALKS NASHVILLE.

« see more Net News