Capaldi (Photo: Capaldi Twitter)

LEWIS CAPALDI has been struggling with TOURETTE’s SYNDROME, so he is taking a break from touring.

The 26-year-old singer posted a message on TWITTER, saying, “The fact that this probably won’t come as a surprise doesn’t make it any easier to write, but I’m very sorry to let you know I’m going to be taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future. I used to be able to enjoy every second of shows like this and I’d hoped 3 weeks away would sort me out. But the truth is I’m still learning to adjust to the impact of my TOURETTE’s and on SATURDAY it became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come.”

CAPALDI was the focus of a NETFLIX documentary, “How I’m Feeling Now,” that chronicled CAPALDI’s journey from a performing teen to pop star.

