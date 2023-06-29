Travis Scott (Photo: Ovidiu Hrubaru / Shutterstock.com)

Rapper TRAVIS SCOTT joins the list of featured performers for the 2023 iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL set for SEPTEMBER 22 and 23 at T-MOBILE ARENA in LAS VEGAS. SCOTT joins previously announced performers FOO FIGHTERS, FALL OUT BOY, KELLY CLARKSON, KANE BROWN, LIL WAYNE, LENNY KRAVITZ, MIGUEL, PUBLIC ENEMY, SHERYL CROW, TIM MCGRAW, TLC, THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS and more.

PREMIERE NETWORKS and iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KIIS/LOS ANGELES morning host RYAN SEACREST is hosting the event again in 2023.

iHEARTMEDIA radio stations will broadcast the event and HULU will stream the iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL and will have performances available on demand following the event.

More information on the 2023 iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL is available at iHeartRadio.com/festival.

