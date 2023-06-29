Rough Quarter

Fiscal third quarter 2023 revenues at CORUS ENTERTAINMENT fell 8% year-over-year to C$397 million, and radio revenues dipped 11% to C$26.2 million. Overall net income attributable to shareholders plunged from a gain of C$29.6 million to a loss of $495 million (C-$2.48/share), the latter including non-cash impairment charges of C$590 million from a writedown of goodwill, broadcast licences, trademarks, and brand assets, and Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders dropped 40% to C$18 million (9 cents/share). Radio's segment profit slid 27% to C$4.1 million. Free cash flow dipped 5% to $26 million.

"The advertising recession which began last summer continues and has negatively impacted our revenues and third quarter results," said Pres./CEO DOUG MURPHY. "As we balance the near-term challenges, we are successfully evolving our business into a powerful multi-platform aggregator of premium video with leading cross platform monetization capabilities. Our impressive premium video content revealed at CORUS' recent sales upfront will be available for all audiences across Global, our specialty networks and streaming portfolio. We are intensely pursuing efficiencies and improved productivity with significant cost reductions as we streamline our operating model to position CORUS for an inevitable improvement in the economy and create shareholder value over the longer term."

The CORUS board also declared a 3 cents/share dividend for Class B shareholders and a 2.875 cents/share dividend for Class A shareholders, payable AUGUST 15th to shareholders of record on JULY 31st.

