UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA- OMAHA Classical KVNO/OMAHA has promoted Station Manager SHERRY BROWNRIGG to GM, starting JULY 1st and replacing the retiring GM Dr. CHRIS ALLEN.

“As a lifelong listener and supporter of classical music who has spent most of my career behind the microphone or behind the scenes of radio stations, I’m thrilled to take on this new leadership role at KVNO,” said BROWNRIGG, a former President of RELEVANT RADIO and MD at KEFM (LITE 96)/OMAHA. “KVNO’s promise is to elevate life and create community through timeless music and timely information, and we’ll continue to deliver on that promise as we champion classical radio through new avenues and with new audiences.”

